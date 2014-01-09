U.S. currency and coins in a vault at a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The Investment Company Institute on Tuesday issued the following money market mutual fund assets report:

"Total money market mutual fund assets decreased by $4.18 billion to $2.715 trillion for the eight-day period ending Wednesday, January 8, the Investment Company Institute reported today. Taxable government funds decreased by $15.01 billion, taxable non-government funds increased by $7.71 billion, and tax-exempt funds increased by $3.12 billion.

Retail: Assets of retail money market funds increased by $2.09 billion to $931.32 billion. Taxable government money market fund assets in the retail category increased by $20 million to $199.66 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets increased by $170 million to $533.22 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets increased by $1.90 billion to $198.44 billion.

Institutional: Assets of institutional money market funds decreased by $6.26 billion to $1.783 trillion. Among institutional funds, taxable government money market fund assets decreased by $15.04 billion to $747.49 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets increased by $7.55 billion to $960.04 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets increased by $1.22 billion to $75.65 billion.

ICI reports money market fund assets to the Federal Reserve each week. Revisions are due to data adjustments, reclassifications, and changes in the number of funds reporting. Weekly money market assets for the last 20 weeks are available on the ICI website."