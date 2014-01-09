S&P, Nasdaq little changed; Dow dragged down by Nike
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were little changed on Wednesday as investors increasingly worried whether President Donald Trump will be able to push ahead with his pro-growth policies.
The Investment Company Institute on Tuesday issued the following money market mutual fund assets report:
"Total money market mutual fund assets decreased by $4.18 billion to $2.715 trillion for the eight-day period ending Wednesday, January 8, the Investment Company Institute reported today. Taxable government funds decreased by $15.01 billion, taxable non-government funds increased by $7.71 billion, and tax-exempt funds increased by $3.12 billion.
Retail: Assets of retail money market funds increased by $2.09 billion to $931.32 billion. Taxable government money market fund assets in the retail category increased by $20 million to $199.66 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets increased by $170 million to $533.22 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets increased by $1.90 billion to $198.44 billion.
Institutional: Assets of institutional money market funds decreased by $6.26 billion to $1.783 trillion. Among institutional funds, taxable government money market fund assets decreased by $15.04 billion to $747.49 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets increased by $7.55 billion to $960.04 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets increased by $1.22 billion to $75.65 billion.
ICI reports money market fund assets to the Federal Reserve each week. Revisions are due to data adjustments, reclassifications, and changes in the number of funds reporting. Weekly money market assets for the last 20 weeks are available on the ICI website."
SAN FRANCISCO With the U.S. workforce nearly fully employed and inflation heading toward 2 percent, the Federal Reserve should raise interest rates two more times this year and continue work on a plan to gradually trim its massive balance sheet, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said.
WASHINGTON An overhaul of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac is highly unlikely to make it into this year's legislative calendar, Congressional staffers say, possibly shifting the new administration's immediate focus to allowing the mortgage financing institutions' to rebuild depleted capital.