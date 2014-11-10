Asian stocks ease, cautious ahead of central bank announcements
HONG KONG Asian equities opened slightly lower, as investors stayed cautious awaiting the outcome of several central bank meetings later on Wednesday.
ABU DHABI Big oil companies such as Total (TOTF.PA) can withstand oil prices at $80 a barrel and the French firm will continue its current investment projects, Total's president for exploration and production said on Monday.
"$100 was a good level to ensure continuous supply of projects for the future," Arnaud Breuillac told a news conference at a major energy industry conference in Abu Dhabi.
But he added, "Large companies like Total have financial capability to weather a bit of time when the oil price is lower," and said Total did not want to cut back its investment budget.
"We will continue with our capital discipline. We have a strong roadmap for the next few years with a lot of projects, and all of them will continue."
Breuillac also said Total did not think oil prices would stay as low as $80 for long.
(Reporting by Maha El Dhana; Writing by Andrew Torchia)
CHICAGO McDonald's Corp this month will begin testing its long-awaited U.S. mobile ordering app with the goal of avoiding the kinds of service hiccups that have haunted digital debuts by companies such as Starbucks Corp.
LONDON Fresh from defending Unilever against an unsolicited $143 billion takeover attempt by Kraft Heinz , CEO Paul Polman said the British government should ensure a level playing field for target companies.