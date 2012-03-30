Plastic bags found clogging stomach of dead whale in Norway
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
PARIS Total is launching operations to start drilling two relief wells as soon as possible at its leaking Elgin platform in the North Sea, the company's exploration and production technical head said on Friday.
In parallel, the group is continuing to study the option of using heavy mud to block the leak, Michel Hourcard, who is also acting group technical spokesman, told journalists at a news briefing.
"We will start drilling the wells as soon as possible," Hourcard said, adding Total was preparing two drilling rigs in the North Sea to carry out the works which could last up to 6 months.
SANTIAGO Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
Port authorities in Chennai have impounded a BW LPG vessel and a local ship carrying heavy fuel oil, and detained their crews, a spokesman for the port said on Friday, after their collision last week caused an oil spill affecting marine life and local fishing.