LONDON A luxury goods and services company that had planned to offer a James Bond-themed world tour said on Thursday it was cancelling the travel package "due to unforeseen circumstances".

Amar Thapen, communications manager of the website VeryFirstToKnow.com said in an email: "I am sorry to say that both the trip and tonight's event have been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances" - the "event" referred to being a planned launch party at the company's London offices.

Reached by telephone to seek further clarification, Thapen would say only: "I can't comment."

The company earlier in the day released details of what it said was a 490,100-pound ($815,575) 21-day, seven-country luxury tour for two following in the footsteps of the fabled Agent 007.

The package was to have included luxury hotels, three-star gourmet meals, private jets, sports cars, casino stops and speedboats.

Asked earlier if advertising the tour as a James Bond experience might give rise to a legal conflict with Fleming's estate or the holders of the movie rights, Thapen had said similar tours had been organized in the past and there had been no legal issues.

"It won't be a problem," he had said.

