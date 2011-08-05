PHOENIX A German tourist has died and five others were injured in a lightning strike at the Grand Canyon National Park, officials said on Friday.

The 64-year-old woman collapsed after the lightning hit the ground "very near her party" on Thursday and efforts to revive her were unsuccessful, park officials said. It was not yet known whether she suffered a heart attack.

The woman has not been identified pending notification of her family.

The injured tourists were taken to the park's emergency operations center where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, said park spokeswoman Maureen Oltrogge.

Park officials said the six people were part of a tour group visiting near Mojave Point, on the canyon's south rim, when lightning struck at about 1:45 a.m. local time. Rangers responded to the scene after the park received multiple calls for emergency assistance.

The crimson-hued Grand Canyon is one of the biggest draws for tourists worldwide, attracting more than 4.5 million visitors a year.

(Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Jerry Norton)