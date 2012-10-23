Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
Canada's Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) said it will buy privately held oil and gas producer Huron Energy Corp in an all-share deal valued at about C$258 million ($259.7 million) to expand its presence in the Montney shale region in British Columbia.
The acquisition will add about 5,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day to current production, Tourmaline said.
Huron shareholders will receive 0.07644 of a common share of Tourmaline for each Huron share held.
Tourmaline said it will issue about 7.4 million common shares to acquire Huron. The company had 165.2 million shares outstanding as of September 26, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The deal is expected to close in early December.
Oil giant Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has asked JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley to assist with its upcoming mammoth IPO and could call on another bank with access to Chinese investors, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.