NEW YORK A proxy advisory firm has recommended that insurance broker Willis Group Holdings WSH.N raise its special cash dividend for Towers Watson shareholders by at least $3, based on similar merger agreements.

The recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is the latest development in the $18 billion merger agreement between Willis and Towers, with the two sides just weeks away from its next crucial deadline.

A key goal of the merger is to have Willis, the world's third-largest insurance broker, combine with Towers to add consulting operations and help take on bigger rivals.

But as the shareholder vote approached, Towers owners began to agitate for a sweeter offer given that the unique structure of the deal put a discount on the company's stock.

Under terms struck in June, Willis investors would own 50.1 percent of the combined company while Towers Watson holders would get 2.649 Willis shares and a one-time cash dividend of $4.87 for each share they own. Towers Watson Chief Executive Officer John Haley would lead the combined company and be joined by a bulk of his management team, with James McCann of Willis serving as chairman.

ISS said in a note published late on Tuesday that based on the precedent of other so called "mergers of equals," Willis should raise its special dividend to Towers shareholders to $13.44, which would match the largest discount in these types of transactions.

To match the median discount of these types of deals, the Willis deal implies that it should raise its special dividend to $15.92, ISS said in the report, explaining that it measured terms in five other merger of equals.

Willis on Friday raised its one-time dividend for Towers shareholders to $10.

Willis shareholders, led by San Francisco activist investor ValueAct Capital argue that the original terms of the deal were fair, given that Towers' management team would remain largely in place and lead the combined company.

ValueAct published a letter critical of ISS's recommendation that shareholders vote against the deal, saying that short-term shareholders who bought Towers stock after the agreement were the ones pushing to squeeze extra money from the offer.

Towers Watson scheduled a special shareholders meeting for Nov. 18 to vote on the deal, but when it became apparent that the deal - which is supported by Towers Watson's management team and board - was not going to get enough votes, the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 11.

Towers and Willis representatives were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Bernard Orr)