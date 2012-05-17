TEL AVIV Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz (TSEM.TA) (TSEM.O) forecast a 20 percent rise in second-quarter revenue, after it reported higher first-quarter revenue and net profit

TowerJazz also said on Thursday it saw signs of strong industry growth in the second half of the year.

It made a first-quarter net profit excluding one-off items of $32 million, compared with $30.4 million in the 2011 period, Revenue rose 39 percent to $168 million. In February, it forecast revenue for the first quarter of $165-$175 million.

TowerJazz forecast second-quarter revenue in a $163-$173 million, with the midpoint representing 20 percent year-on-year growth.

Chief Executive Russell Ellwanger said he was encouraged by many signs of strong second-half industry growth.

"We continue to see increases in market share, as evidenced by significantly outperforming the foundry industry in first quarter year-over-year growth. We are well positioned to take major benefit from an industry uptick ... to meet demand."

TowerJazz has carved out a niche supplying specialist analog chips for Apple's (AAPL.O) iPhone, Samsung's (005930.KS) Galaxy and other smartphones.

It is also benefiting from strong demand for its image sensors used in medical and dental X-rays and digital cameras, as well as radio frequency chips and embedded memory chips.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)