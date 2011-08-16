Professional services company Towers Watson and Co TW.N posted market-beating quarterly results, helped by a 11 percent increase in its benefits segment revenue.

The company, which was formed after the $4 billion merger between Watson Wyatt Worldwide and Towers Perrin Forster & Crosby last year, forecast first-quarter earnings of $1.02-$1.07 a share, on revenue of $800-$825 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.06 a share, on revenue of $807.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it would provide fiscal 2012 outlook on its analyst day on September 19.

Fourth-quarter net income attributable to controlling interests fell to $43.9 million, or 59 cents a share, from $58.1 million, or 77 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned $1.06 a share.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $851 million. Benefits revenue rose to $483 million.

Analysts on average had expected the New York-based company to earn $1.03 a share, before special items, on revenue of $812.1 million.

Shares of the company closed at $56.25 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

