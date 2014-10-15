Caterpillar seeks ex-U.S. attorney general's help over govt probe
Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
SHANGHAI Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) Chinese joint venture will recall 93,700 cars due to leaking brake fluid, China's quality watchdog said on Wednesday.
Tianjin FAW Toyota Motor Co will recall the Crown model sedans produced between Dec. 1, 2009 and June 14, 2012, China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) said in a statement on its website.
The watchdog said leaking brake fluid could impede the proper function of the cars' braking systems.
Officials at FAW Toyota's joint venture were not immediately available for comment. The company's customer service department confirmed the recall.
FAW Toyota is a joint venture between Japanese carmaker Toyota and China's state-owned carmaker China FAW Group Corp [SASACJ.UL]
WASHINGTON Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
Boeing Co said on Thursday it had signed a $3.4 billion contract with the U.S. government through which the U.S. Army and an international customer will buy the latest Apache attack helicopter -- the Apache 'E' variant.