SHANGHAI Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) Chinese joint venture will recall 93,700 cars due to leaking brake fluid, China's quality watchdog said on Wednesday.

Tianjin FAW Toyota Motor Co will recall the Crown model sedans produced between Dec. 1, 2009 and June 14, 2012, China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) said in a statement on its website.

The watchdog said leaking brake fluid could impede the proper function of the cars' braking systems.

Officials at FAW Toyota's joint venture were not immediately available for comment. The company's customer service department confirmed the recall.

FAW Toyota is a joint venture between Japanese carmaker Toyota and China's state-owned carmaker China FAW Group Corp [SASACJ.UL]

