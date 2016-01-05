Despite 'challenging' environment, GM CFO expects strong 2017
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
BEIJING Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and its local joint venture partners said they aim to sell 1.15 million vehicles in China this year, up 2.7 percent from 2015.
Japan's biggest automaker by volume sold a total of 1.12 million vehicles last year, up 8.7 percent from a year earlier, outpacing the overall market.
Toyota's sales in China fell 2.4 percent in December from a year earlier to about 122,000 vehicles.
Toyota's China sales target for 2015 was 1.1 million vehicles.
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Jake Spring; Editing by Stephen Coates)
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
CarMax Inc , the No.1 U.S. used-car dealer, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher vehicle sales.