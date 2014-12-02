BEIJING Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and its two Chinese joint ventures sold about 92,300 vehicles in China in November, up 2.9 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That followed an 27.1 percent year-on-year jump in October and a 26.1 percent rise in September. In the first 11 months of the year, Japan's biggest automaker by sales volume sold about 907,400 vehicles in China, up 12.2 percent from a year earlier.

Toyota aims to sell more than 1.1 million vehicles in China this year. If accomplished, this would see the carmaker surpass annual sales of 1 million vehicles in China for the first time, a target it originally aimed for in 2010. Last year, Toyota sold 917,500 vehicles in China.

Toyota operates joint ventures in China with China FAW Group Corp and Guangzhou Automobile Group (601238.SS) (2238.HK).

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Brenda Goh)