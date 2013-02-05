Wall Street ends up; jobs data points to economic strength
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose on Friday after a solid jobs report pointed to strength in the domestic economy and supported expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Tuesday that it had changed its average dollar rate assumption to 81 yen from 79 yen and its euro rate to 104 yen from 100 yen for the financial year that ends in March.
The world's best-selling automaker raised its annual global car sales forecast for the year through March 2013 to 8.85 million vehicles from its previous estimate of 8.75 million vehicles, it said in a statement.
The Toyota group also includes Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd 7262.T and Hino Motors Ltd (7205.T).
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.
Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.