TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Tuesday that it had changed its average dollar rate assumption to 81 yen from 79 yen and its euro rate to 104 yen from 100 yen for the financial year that ends in March.

The world's best-selling automaker raised its annual global car sales forecast for the year through March 2013 to 8.85 million vehicles from its previous estimate of 8.75 million vehicles, it said in a statement.

The Toyota group also includes Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd 7262.T and Hino Motors Ltd (7205.T).

