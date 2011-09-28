A Toyota logo is pictured on the front of a Avensis car in London January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) plans to launch a compact hybrid auto in January that will travel up to 40 km on a liter of gasoline (94 miles per U.S. gallon), giving it the best fuel economy among eco-friendly cars, the Nikkei business daily said on Wednesday.

The vehicle, called the Aqua, will use the same powertrain as Toyota's Prius but will reflect actual driving patterns more closely than the Prius, which achieves a fuel economy of 32 km per liter (76 miles per gallon), the paper reported.

The car is likely to sell for around 1.7 million yen($22,000) in Japan, about 300,000 yen less than the Prius, and will be targeted at younger drivers and women, the daily added.

Toyota representatives were not immediately available to comment on the report.

(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Michael Watson)