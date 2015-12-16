Toyota Motor Corp's S-FR concept car (L) and its new Prius hybrid car (2nd L) are on display at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said it expected group-wide global vehicle sales to stay flat in 2016 at 10.11 million vehicles, likely keeping it ahead of rivals Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) and General Motors Co (GM.N) as the world's top-selling automaker.

Global sales at the group, which includes mini-vehicle maker Daihatsu Motor Co 7262.T and truck maker Hino Motors Ltd (7205.T), would likely total 10.10 million vehicles this year, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Group-wide production is likely to rise about 1 percent to 10.20 million vehicles, Toyota said.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)