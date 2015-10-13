Showroom staff chat next to a Toyota Motor Corp Prius Alpha at its showroom in Tokyo February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Tuesday the fourth-generation Prius hybrid model would have listed mileage of 40 km per liter (94 mpg) in Japan, improving fuel economy by more than a fifth from the current version's 32.6 km/l.

Japan's top automaker, which pioneered the fuel-efficient gasoline-hybrid engine technology with the first-generation Prius in 1997, said mileage would vary depending on the car's specification.

Toyota has said it would begin selling the new Prius from year-end, starting in Japan.

