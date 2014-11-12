Airbnb has no plans for IPO yet: CEO Chesky
NEW YORK Airbnb, the leading online marketplace for short-term lodging, has no specific plans yet to go public, its chief executive officer Brian Chesky said on Monday.
TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Wednesday it would recall a combined 361,800 vehicles globally, including the Camry sedan, covering three separate defects.
Subject to the recalls are 170,000 Camrys to fix a faulty ball joint that could cause a loss of control of the vehicle. Europe accounts for the majority with about 120,000 vehicles, followed by 40,000 in Japan, Toyota said.
Another recall covers 105,800 Hiace, Regius Ace and Dyna models, mainly in Japan, to replace the fuel pipe. The third recall is for 86,000 Crown and Crown Majesta models in Japan to replace the outer seat belt assemblies.
Toyota said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths from the three recalls.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
NEW YORK Airbnb, the leading online marketplace for short-term lodging, has no specific plans yet to go public, its chief executive officer Brian Chesky said on Monday.
NEW YORK Oil prices were steady to soft after touching three-month lows on Monday, testing a slide that began last week when the market became less optimistic that OPEC's efforts to restrict output would reduce a global oil glut amid swelling U.S. supplies.
WASHINGTONU.S. household wealth has hit record levels. U.S. stock prices recently hit all-time highs. Inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2.0 percent goal, and the world economy including the once-sick eurozone has skirted the risk of a deep new downturn.