Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) unit Toyota Motor Sales USA Inc said it would recall about 423,500 RAV4 SUVs in the United States for an issue related to windshield wipers.

The company said the recall includes about 421,000 units of 2009-2012 RAV4 crossover SUV and about 2,500 units of RAV4 EV, the all-electric version, from 2012-2014.

Toyota said water dripping onto the windshield wiper links in these vehicles can cause corrosion and wear at its joint and separate the wiper link from the motor crank arm.

This could reduce driver visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.

Owners of the involved vehicles will be notified by first class mail, the company said.

