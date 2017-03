DETROIT Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said U.S. May industrywide auto sales rose 8 percent to some 15.3 million vehicles on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate.

This figure would outpace the 15.1 million annualized forecast of analysts polled through last week by Thomson Reuters.

Toyota's U.S. May sales rose 2.5 percent, which matched analysts' expectations.

