SAN FRANCISCO LeapFrog Enterprises' new learning tablet computer for kids is likely to be the hottest toy this holiday, according to new Facebook data released on Tuesday by online search firm TheFind.

TheFind, a shopping search engine run by Siva Kumar, crunches data from social networks like Facebook and other sources online to help consumers track down products.

The company is working closely with Facebook to help the largest social network expand its e-commerce efforts.

TheFind recently analyzed which toys have the most "likes" on Facebook and found that the LeapFrog LeapPad Explorer Learning Tablet was top with 8,943. The LeapPad is a tablet computer designed for children.

Let's Rock Elmo, made by Hasbro, was second with more than 4,000 likes on Facebook, according to TheFind. Let's Rock Elmo is the latest version of the talking toy from the Sesame Street kids TV show.

The Barbie News Anchor doll, sold by Mattel, was third with over 2,500 likes, followed by her sister, the Barbie Video Girl doll, TheFind data show.

The Power Wheels Dune Racer from Fisher Price and Mattel's Fijit Friends figures were the other most-liked toys on Facebook, according to TheFind.

(Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Greg McCune)