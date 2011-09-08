NEW YORK Toys R Us Inc TOY.UL, the world's largest toy retailer, reported a wider quarterly net loss on higher costs and a less favorable tax rate.

The retailer, which is looking to go public, said its second-quarter net loss widened to $34 million from $14 million a year earlier.

Toys R Us, which operates stores under its namesake brand and the Babies R Us and FAO Schwarz labels, filed for an IPO of up to $800 million in May 2010. But it is not expected to go public until 2012, two sources told Reuters in early July.

Net sales rose 3 percent to $2.6 billion, helped by currency benefits and new stores. Total operating costs rose 4.4 percent to $977 million.

Sales at stores open at least a year fell 2.2 percent domestically and internationally.

Demand was strong for learning toys, while sales of video game hardware and software were weak.

