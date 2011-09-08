Health insurer WellCare's quarterly profit surges
WellCare Health Plans Inc's fourth-quarter profit more than tripled, driven by a rise in enrolments in its Medicaid plans for low-income families.
NEW YORK Toys R Us Inc TOY.UL, the world's largest toy retailer, reported a wider quarterly net loss on higher costs and a less favorable tax rate.
The retailer, which is looking to go public, said its second-quarter net loss widened to $34 million from $14 million a year earlier.
Toys R Us, which operates stores under its namesake brand and the Babies R Us and FAO Schwarz labels, filed for an IPO of up to $800 million in May 2010. But it is not expected to go public until 2012, two sources told Reuters in early July.
Net sales rose 3 percent to $2.6 billion, helped by currency benefits and new stores. Total operating costs rose 4.4 percent to $977 million.
Sales at stores open at least a year fell 2.2 percent domestically and internationally.
Demand was strong for learning toys, while sales of video game hardware and software were weak.
(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Gary Hill and Steve Orlofsky)
Austrian chip maker AMS said on Tuesday it saw potential for strong revenue growth in 2017 helped by its acquisition of optical sensor maker Heptagon in Singapore, sending it shares up nearly 19 percent.
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' expectations, as its television and cable units benefited from hosting the World Series and its cable news channel enjoyed strong ratings during the U.S. presidential campaign.