The entrance to the Toys ''R'' Us Times Square store is seen in New York, October 19, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Toys R Us Inc TOY.UL, which is looking to go public, reported a 1.2 percent rise in December sales at established U.S. stores, even as total sales fell during the key holiday selling period.

The sales numbers from the world's largest toy retailing specialist are even more important than usual this year as they will weigh on the company's efforts to go public.

While New Jersey-based Toys R Us filed its IPO paperwork in May 2010, two sources told Reuters last July that it would not happen until 2012.

Last April, Reuters learned that the company and its private equity backers had discussed whether they might get a higher price if they allowed Toys R Us more time to recover from lackluster 2010 Christmas sales.

The company did not shed any light on the timing of a potential IPO in its December sales report on Thursday.

The chain, which rings up more than 40 percent of its annual sales during the holidays, said total U.S. sales for the five weeks ended December 31 fell 1.2 percent from a year earlier as it opened fewer temporary pop-up stores during the 2011 holiday season.

The company, which operates stores under its namesake brand and the Babies R Us and FAO Schwarz labels, said demand was weak for entertainment toys, which include electronics and video games. Sales of learning toys were strong.

The company faced tough competition from discounters Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) and Target Corp (TGT.N) and from online retailers like Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

Wal-Mart, in particular, surged in the toy arena in the 2011 holiday season after a poor showing in 2010. It cut prices on dozens of toys to $15, and resumed its layaway plan for toys after a five-year break.

In a bid to fight back, Toys R Us carried a larger assortment of exclusive toys, spent more on television advertising, and made a bigger push to sell online. It also kept its stores open for longer hours.

Toys R Us said its international sales rose 5.1 percent in December.

Toys R Us was taken private in 2005 by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR.N), Bain Capital and Vornado Realty Trust (VNO.N) in a $6.6 billion deal. In May 2010, it filed to raise as much as $800 million in an initial public offering.

(Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan and Bradley Dorfman; editing by John Wallace)