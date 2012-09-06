Toys R Us Inc TOY.UL, the world's largest specialty toy retailer, reported a wider loss for its second quarter and a decline in net sales of 3.6 percent.

The company said on Thursday that it had a net loss in the quarter that ended July 28 of $36 million compared with a net loss of $34 million in the prior year.

Net sales fell to $2.6 billion, while sales at stores open at least a year were down 3.4 percent domestically and 4.4 percent internationally.

Within the international segment, the largest decline was in Europe, which is reeling from an economic crisis.

The company also blamed lackluster demand for electronics, video game hardware and software for lower sales.

Toys R Us was taken private in 2005 by KKR & Co (KKR.N), Bain Capital and Vornado Realty Trust (VNO.N) in a $6.6 billion deal.

(Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan; editing by Carol Bishopric)