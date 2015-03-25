HONG KONG India's AGS Transact Technologies, partly owned by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital [TPG.UL], plans an up to 13.5 billion rupees ($216.6 million) initial public offering, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The company plans to raise up to 4 billion rupees by issuing new shares, while TPG and other shareholders would raise up to 9.5 billion rupees selling existing shares in AGS, which offers payment solutions and technology products to banks and retailers, the terms showed.

(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)