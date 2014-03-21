Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Canadian private equity investment firm Onex Corp OCX.TO said it would sell The Warranty Group, a provider of extended warranty contracts, to an affiliate of TPG Capital Management LPTPG.UL for an enterprise value of about $1.5 billion.
The deal value includes earnings the business generates from December 31, 2013 until the expected closing of the deal in the third quarter of the year.
Onex bought The Warranty Group from insurance broker Aon Plc (AON.N) in 2006 for $710 million, of which Onex Corp and its affiliates contributed $498 million.
Onex Corp will get about $385 million of the proceeds, the company said in a statement on Friday.
The Warranty Group provides extended warranty contracts for an array of consumer goods, including automobiles, consumer electronics and major home appliances. It also provides credit insurance and other specialty insurance products.
The 50-year old Chicago-based company has more than 1,900 employees and operations in 32 countries, according to its website.
Reuters reported in September that Onex had hired banks including Morgan Stanley to find a buyer for The Warranty Group.
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.