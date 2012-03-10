Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Private equity group TPG Capital TPG.UL is exploring the sale of Iasis Healthcare Corp IASIS.UL and enlisted Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) to search for buyers, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.
TPG, which has investments in variety of industries including technology, financial services and retail, is looking at a valuation of about $2.4 billion, the report said.
The U.S.-based private equity firm founded in 1992, may sell the company to another private equity firm as few industry competitors have expressed interest, the sources told Bloomberg.
Iasis, acquired by TPG in 2004, operates hospitals in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, Texas and Utah.
Officials at neither Iasis Healthcare or TPG Capital could be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.