Actor Tracy Morgan arrives at the premiere of the film ''Rio'' at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - A little altitude isn't enough to keep "30 Rock" star Tracy Morgan in a Park City, Utah hospital. Morgan tweeted Monday that he had been released and planned to be back at the "30 Rock" set in New York on Tuesday.

"Thank U 2 the hospital staff. Back at work 2morrow shooting 30 Rock. Holla at me!" Morgan tweeted Monday.

He added: "Gotta thank the AMAZING medical staff and all my supporters! Love you. #GOgiants @Giants #ALLIN"

Morgan collapsed after an awards ceremony at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday and was rushed to a local hospital.

"Superman ran into a little kryptonite," he tweeted. "The high altitude in Utah shook up this kid from Brooklyn."

Morgan's rep had previously released a statement saying the star's collapse was the result of "a combination of exhaustion and altitude."

(Editing by Chris Michaud)