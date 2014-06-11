GENEVA Indonesia has followed Argentina in complaining to the World Trade Organisation that anti-dumping duties imposed by the European Union on biodiesel imports since May last year are in breach of global trading rules.

The WTO said on Wednesday Indonesia had asked for formal consultations with the EU on the issue, the first step towards the establishment of a dispute panel by the trade body.

Argentina, previously the world's top biodiesel exporter, has already been through the early part of the WTO's dispute procedure over the EU duties, and a panel on its case was set up in April.

Trade specialists said the two cases were likely to be combined. They said they did not expect the Indonesian consultations with the EU to achieve a solution.

Last month the Argentine government cut its export taxes on biodiesel by almost one half to try to help a sector hit by the EU measures.

