Britain confirms bird flu case in Lancashire, to cull infected poultry
The H5N8 bird flu strain has been found in a flock of about 10,000 pheasants at a farm in Lancashire, northwest England, British authorities said on Tuesday.
GENEVA Poor countries are allowed to import generic medicines, World Trade Organization (WTO) Director General Roberto Azevedo told Reuters on Monday, after the required two-thirds of members agreed a deal that has taken more than a decade to finalise.
The amendment to the Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property (TRIPS) agreement gives the world's most vulnerable people access to drugs for diseases such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, Azevedo said later in a statement.
"The TRIPS amendment is coming into force today," he said, referring to the first ever amendment to the 1995 WTO rules and one that cements what was a temporary waiver allowing countries that cannot produce their own generic medicines to import them.
Azevedo said WTO agreements should not work in a vacuum and should also support development and better livelihoods around the world, complementing other goals such as environmental policy and public health.
WHO chief Margaret Chan welcomed the amendment but said much still remained to be done to make drugs, whether patented or off-patent, affordable and accessible.
"We are a long way from reaching global equity in access to medicines, especially at a time when the costs of some new treatments are unsustainable even in the richest countries in the world," she said.
The original TRIPS agreement allowed governments of poor and developing countries to produce generic medicines for their domestic markets without the patent owners' consent, under so-called "compulsory licensing" arrangements.
But that still meant poorer countries without manufacturing capacity could not access those drugs because there was no provision for importing them.
In 2003, WTO members agreed to give such countries a temporary waiver, which has been renewed every two years. In 2005, they agreed to make the waiver permanent, subject to the agreement of two-thirds of the WTO's 164 members.
President Donald Trump's nominee to run the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told a U.S. panel on Tuesday that he wants to ensure people with pre-existing conditions have access to health insurance, though he did not specify how.
NEW YORK Some prominent U.S. fund managers are betting that former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law will not undergo the widespread changes that President Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail.