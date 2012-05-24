GENEVA European Union member countries and their close partners in north and central Europe make up 12 of the 20 nations that are most open to international trade, according to a report issued on Wednesday.

The Geneva-based World Economic Forum, in the latest update of its Enabling Trade Index, which is compiled every two years, put the United States at No. 23, down from 19 in 2010. Fellow trade giant China dropped from 48th to 56th place, and would-be powerhouse Russia was way down the rankings at 112th place.

Singapore, Hong Kong, Denmark and Sweden headed the index - which covers market access, customs administration, transport and communications infrastructure, and business environment.

The rankings of those four countries were unchanged from 2010. Finland rose by six places to rank in sixth place, and Britain, at 11th place, rose from 17th two years ago. France remained at 20th.

The index is compiled by economists who work at or for the World Economic Forum, which organizes the annual summit of business and political leaders in the Swiss resort of Davos. They draw on published data and surveys among top global companies. The index ranks 132 trading states.

"The adoption of policies that enable trade will become increasingly important, not only for enhancing development in individual countries but also for generating prosperity in their trading partners," report co-editor Robert Z. Lawrence of Harvard University said.

The forum says the report is widely used as a guide by governments on how they can improve not only their export trade but also import more of what their populations needs and wants.

The United States, the top global trading power by the value of goods bought and sold, ranked just slightly ahead of Saudi Arabia, in 27th place on the index. Taiwan was in 29th place, with financially troubled EU members Spain and Portugal also close.

EU super force Germany, the world's second largest national trading power according to the World Trade Organisation, was 13th on the index, unchanged from 2010.

In addition to the EU countries that were among the top 20 nations providing the best conditions for international trade were New Zealand, at fifth, and Switzerland, Norway and Iceland, all members of the European Free Trade Association, an EU partner, at eighth, 12th and 16th, respectively.

The only Latin American country among the top 20 was Chile, up four places to 14th, while the United Arab Emirates was at 19th and Japan at 18th, up from 25th in 2010. Canada ranked ninth and Australia ranked in 17th place.

Overall, the five countries that make up the increasingly politically powerful BRICS emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - fared relatively poorly in the index.

China ranked highest among the BRICS group, followed by South Africa at 53rd place; Brazil at 84th; India at 100th, down 16 positions from two years ago; and Russia, which was immediately below its former Soviet sister-republics Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

At the bottom of the ratings were earthquake-shattered Haiti, Zimbabwe, oil power Venezuela, and Africa's Burundi and Chad, which are both recovering from civil wars.

