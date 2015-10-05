ATLANTA Australia will be allowed to export an additional 65,000 tonnes of sugar per year to the Unites States under the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal agreed on Monday, an Australian official familiar with the talks said.

That's on top of the 87,402 tonnes of sugar allotted to Australia under the tariff rate quota for the marketing year that started on Oct 1.

The country could send some 400,000 tonnes of sugar to the United States every year by 2019 in the best case scenario, the official said.

Under the terms of the deal, Australia will also get 23 percent of the discretionary quota, which is based on U.S. demand under the TRQ, the official said. That's up from 8 percent now.

