U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman speaks to reporters after a meeting with Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari in Tokyo April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

WASHINGTON U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman defended rules governing trade in autos as part of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and warned that trying to renegotiate parts of the deal could unravel the whole thing.

Froman said a separate declaration by TPP partners not to manipulate exchange rates was the first to tie currency rules to a trade pact and was "extremely meaningful," even if it falls short of the sanctions that U.S. unions, car makers such as Ford Motor Co (F.N) and some lawmakers demanded for countries that deliberately weaken their currencies to make exports cheaper.

"When you combine that with the potential opening of the Japanese market, the elimination of the 70 percent tariffs on autos into Vietnam, the elimination of the 30 percent tariffs into Malaysia, plus the elimination of non-tariff measures that are quite extensive in Malaysia, the increased opportunity to actually export autos ... we think this is a strong outcome," he said in comments approved for release on Thursday.

Japan also agreed to recognize U.S. safety standards in some cases, easing a compliance burden for exporters, and to loosen regulations Detroit carmakers complain have shut them out of the Japanese market, the text showed.

The deal stipulates that only 45 percent of a vehicle will have to be sourced from within the TPP, down from a comparable 50-percent-plus level under the two-decade old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) rules, which are credited with driving an auto industry boom in Mexico.

It sets a local sourcing threshold of 35 to 45 percent for individually-traded auto parts.

The TPP rules mean that more than half of a vehicle could be sourced from outside the 12 countries participating in the trade pact and still be sold in the United States - the bloc's largest market - without tariffs.

But they also offer two other ways to calculate local content. Including inputs such as administration, the threshold is 55 percent.

The rules will give Japan’s auto industry, led by Toyota Motor (7203.T), a freer hand to source parts from Asia, including from plants in locations outside the TPP zone, than if the NAFTA standard applied.

U.S. officials have stressed the local content rules are irrelevant until tariffs are removed. The agreement gives U.S. automakers 25 years' protection against auto imports and 30 years for trucks.

Some parts seen as sensitive for U.S. manufacturers, including turbo chargers, steering systems, lithium batteries and some ball bearings, will retain tariffs for 10 to 15 years.

Froman ruled out trying to reopen parts of the TPP, a move pushed by senior House of Representatives Democrat Sander Levin, who comes from the auto-making state of Michigan. The complex pact was not like a bilateral trade deal, Froman said.

"Here we have 12 countries, half of whom we already have free trade agreements with, where every issue is tied to every other issue," he added. "You pull the string out on one of these issues and you unravel the whole thing."

(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Alan Crosby)