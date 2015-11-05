Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
WASHINGTON President Barack Obama formally notified the U.S. Congress in a letter on Thursday that he intends to sign the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.
The notice starts a 90-day clock before his signature triggers the next step in a process of seeking final congressional approval for the deal.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)
SAN FRANCISCO Twitter Inc is launching a faster version of its mobile service on Wednesday aimed at people with sporadic connections or little data on their smartphone plans, hoping to pick up users in harder-to-reach emerging markets.
LONDON The jury is still out on whether OPEC can rein in a global oil glut but top commodity traders are betting it can by selling stakes in storage tank businesses that profited from oversupply.