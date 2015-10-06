U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a meeting with agriculture and business leaders about the Trans-Pacific Partnership at the Department of Agriculture in Washington October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal will "raise the bar" on concerns about currency manipulation with a set of principles to measure the problem.

"Now it is not an enforceable provision in the same way that for example, violations of labor standards or environmental standards will be," Obama said in an interview with the U.S.-based radio program, Marketplace.

"Keep in mind that when it comes to setting up these trade rules internationally, our goal is constantly to raise the bar, and you're never going to get 100 percent of what you want right away," Obama said in the interview.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler)