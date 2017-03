WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said that the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal reached on Monday will "level the playing field" for American workers and businesses.

In a statement released Monday, Obama said Americans would have months to read the deal before he signs it into law.

The deal, which Obama campaigned for the right to negotiate this summer, now goes to the U.S. Congress for consideration.

