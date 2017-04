U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a meeting with agriculture and business leaders about the Trans-Pacific Partnership at the Department of Agriculture in Washington October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON The White House is likely to formally notify Congress on Thursday that President Barack Obama intends to sign the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a senior administration official said.

The notification starts a 90-day clock before his signature triggers the next step in a process of seeking final congressional approval for the deal. Text of the landmark U.S.-backed Pacific trade deal was released earlier on Thursday.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)