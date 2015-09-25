WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama and Peruvian President Ollanta Humalla agreed in a phone call on Thursday on the importance of concluding negotiations swiftly for a Pacific trade deal, the White House said.

The Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, seeks to cut trade barriers and set common standards for 40 percent of the world economy and will be a legacy-defining achievement for Obama.

