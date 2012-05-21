LONDON In a geeky world, intellectual property is capital.

'Black box' hedge funds spend millions on code and top talent. Many try to operate so no single employee can learn enough to leave and compete.

The husband and wife co-founders of computer hedge fund IKOS are involved in a long and bitter battle centered on ownership of the firm's money-making software. London-based Aspect Capital turned to lawyers in 2009 after an employee tried to establish their own business using a code the firm believed it owned.

"We recovered our IP and our position was validated and vindicated," says Aspect's chief commercial officer John Wareham. "A lot of our people will know the mechanics of a lot of what we do - but very, very, very few people will know the mechanics of everything we do."

On the floor below hedge fund AHL's Oxford office is the Oxford-Man Institute (OMI), a research project funded by Man Group, AHL's parent company, and staffed with Oxford academics expert in quantitative finance.

The hope is that having AHL's researchers share offices with OMI staff (they both eat together in the free, top-floor canteen) will encourage idea-sharing.

But a sense of camaraderie is no guarantee AHL will keep hold of its intellectual property. Like most collaborations between the university and industry, OMI's intellectual property belongs to Oxford. This means a researcher with ground-breaking code could choose to publish his or her findings, rather than pass them on to Man.

Man's aim is to discover OMI's best ideas early, gain an advantage over rivals, and then ideally buy the key IP while OMI publishes more general research, says AHL's chief scientist Anthony Ledford.

The deal means that if Man learns a new code is in the pipeline - and OMI agrees to sell the exclusive license or even the intellectual property itself - Man has first refusal and will win the license if it meets OMI's price.

But if Man thinks the IP is too expensive, a potentially awkward auction awaits. Man may be outbid, and the intellectual property could end up with a major rival.

