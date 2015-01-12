VIENNA Austrian specialist steel company Voestalpine (VOES.VI) has bought Italian wire maker Trafilerie, expanding its product portfolio of wire for the car industry, Voestalpine said in a statement on Monday, without providing a purchase price.
The Italian company had revenues of 43.8 million euros ($52 million) in 2013 and produces around 50,000 tonnes of wire a year.
It will become part of Voestalpine's metal engineering division under the name of Voestalpine Trafilerie Industriali.
($1 = 0.8460 euros)
