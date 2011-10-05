The driver of a dump truck that collided with a light-rail train in downtown Houston on Tuesday morning received a ticket on Wednesday for running a red light immediately prior to the crash, a transit spokesman said.

Fifteen people including the driver, Paniagua Prisciliano Espino, were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries following the accident, said Jerome Gray, spokesman for the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County.

"The train was derailed by the impact of the crash and the truck wedged on the patio of a restaurant," a press release from the transit authority said.

(Reporting by Corrie MacLaggan in Austin; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)