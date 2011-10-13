PHILADELPHIA Twenty-five passengers on a suburban commuter train were injured on Thursday when the train struck a car stuck near the tracks along a private right-of-way, police said.

None of the injuries was serious, police said.

The driver of the car, Brian Manning, 29, became disoriented and drove onto the right-of-way in Haverford Township, where his car became stuck, said John Viola, deputy chief of the Haverford Township Police Department.

Manning was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, risking a catastrophe and 26 counts of reckless endangerment, Viola said.

The light-rail train on the Norristown High Speed Line was making its first run of the day when the collision occurred at 4:25 a.m., said Heather Redfern, spokeswoman for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA).

She said she did not know exactly how many people were on the train.

The line runs through the western suburbs of Philadelphia, from Norristown to SEPTA's 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby.

The day before the Philadelphia accident, 18 people suffered minor injuries in a slow-speed crash between two Amtrak passenger trains at a railway station in Northern California, authorities there said.

