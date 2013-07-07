The wreckage of a train is pictured after an explosion in Lac Megantic July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec Canadian police expect the death toll from a fatal fuel train blast in a small Quebec town to be more than the one person confirmed dead so far, a spokesman said on Saturday.

The driverless train and 72 tankers of crude oil jumped the tracks in the small town of Lac-Megantic early in the morning and exploded in a massive fireball.

"We have already confirmed one death and we expect there will be others," police spokesman Guy Lapointe told a late-night briefing. He declined to comment on media reports saying anywhere between 40 and 80 people were missing.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jackie Frank)