Adult swaddling therapy fad hits Tokyo
TOKYO Wrapped up from head to toe in a white bag and gently rocking from side to side, five Japanese mothers are hopeful Tokyo's latest health trend can cure their post-pregnancy aches and pains.
July A pet python called 'Bread' was confiscated by New South Wales Police on Wednesday after the snake's owner started showing him off on a train.
Bread, a one-metre (3 feet) diamond python, was pulled out of a backpack by a 20-year-old man on a northbound Central Coast train, with worried passengers calling the police concerned for the snake's safety.
Police met the man at Woy Woy train station, 80 km (50 miles) north of Sydney, at 1 a.m (1500 GMT) and took the yellow and black snake when the owner said he didn't have a permit for it.
"If I could give one piece of advice, don't get your snake out on a train," Brisbane Waters Police Commander Superintendent Danny Sullivan said.
The man was expected to be arrested for possessing and displaying protected fauna which carries a penalty of A$300 ($225), police said.
Bread was taken to the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, 50 km (30 miles) north of Sydney, and was in good health, Sullivan added.
BEIJING As millions in China head home to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday with their families, 24-year-old Luoluo is busy answering messages on a mobile app from desperate men looking to hire an instant girlfriend whom they can present to mom and dad.
HONG KONG It is a scene unlikely ever to become reality - American president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hugging and leaning in for a kiss on the bustling streets of Hong Kong.