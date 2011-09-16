Allied World Assurance Co Holdings and Transatlantic call off their merger in the face of overwhelming shareholder opposition. Transatlantic says both National Indemnity and Validus offers are inadequate, but is open to negotiations.

Reinsurer Transatlantic, once controlled by American International Group Inc, has been the target of three competing bids -- from Allied World, Validus Holdings and National Indemnity, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Following are some of the key milestones in the battle:

June 12 - Allied World agrees to buy Transatlantic for $3.2 billion in stock.

July 12 - Validus offers to buy Transatlantic for about $3.5 billion in cash and stock.

July 18 - Allied World says committed to the terms of its $3 billion-plus all-stock bid for Transatlantic.

July 19 - Transatlantic says open to talks with Validus, but sticking for now to existing deal with Allied World.

July 25 - Validus goes hostile with its offer.

July 28 - Transatlantic sues unsolicited suitor Validus; rejects offer as "inferior and highly conditional." Adopts poison pill to stop anyone from taking control in the open market. [ID:nN1E76R0D4]

July 31 - Validus urges Transatlantic to enter into talks; says its offer is superior to Allied World's.

Aug 7 - A unit of Berkshire Hathaway makes a $3.24 billion offer for Transatlantic. Transatlantic's board says to "carefully consider and evaluate" that offer.

Aug 8 - Transatlantic spurns bid by Buffett's National Indemnity Co, saying it does not constitute a superior proposal.

Aug 11 - Validus sues Transatlantic, but offers to open its own books for review.

Aug 12 - Transatlantic opens talks with National Indemnity.

Aug 16 - National Indemnity's offer for Transatlantic expires, but both sides still in talks - say sources.

Aug 24 - Transatlantic's largest shareholder says will oppose the planned acquisition by Allied World.

Sept 11 - Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommends Transatlantic investors vote against the Allied World deal.

Sept 12 - Allied World says ISS recommended its shareholders vote for a deal to buy Transatlantic, contrary to the earlier news that ISS said Transatlantic should reject the offer.

Sept 13 - Barclays Capital cites an Allied World executive as saying the company doubts if its bid for Transatlantic will succeed, after a proxy advisory firm said Transatlantic investors should reject the deal.

Sept 14 - Validus files with regulators to ultimately replace Transatlantic's board of directors.

Sept 16 - Allied World and Transatlantic call off their merger in the face of overwhelming opposition. Transatlantic says both National Indemnity and Validus offers are inadequate, but is open to negotiations.