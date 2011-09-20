Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings TRH.N, which rejected a takeover offer from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), is exploring a "limited standstill" agreement with Validus Holdings (VR.N), the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Transatlantic would like to see if Validus agrees to certain terms as a condition of seeing Transatlantic's financial books, the Journal said.
Standstill agreements restrict potential deal suitors from certain activities.
On Friday, Transatlantic and Allied World Assurance Co Holdings Ltd (AWH.N) called off their planned merger in the face of overwhelming opposition.
A hostile offer for the company remains on the table from Validus Holdings. Validus has taken its offer directly to Transatlantic shareholders and has taken steps to replace Transatlantic's board.
However, in order to close a deal, Validus would likely need to increase its current cash-and-stock offer, valued Monday at about $2.9 billion, the people told the Journal.
Transatlantic could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.