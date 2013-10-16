NEW YORK TransCanada Corp will begin maintenance work next month on its 590,000 barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline, which ships oil from Hardisty, Alberta to the U.S. Midwest and the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil storage hub, the company said on Wednesday.

The pipeline will carry an average 500,000 bpd of oil in November, according to a company spokesperson.

TransCanada also said it is calibrating its new Gulf Coast pipeline which is expected to carry 700,000 bpd of oil from Cushing to Nederland, Texas, when it begins operating later this year.

Industry intelligence firm Genscape had reported earlier that flow on the Alberta-to-Nebraska portion of the pipeline had decreased to 166,000 bpd.

(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar and Selam Gebrekidan)