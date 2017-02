WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it still hoped to make a decision on TransCanada Corp.'s $7 billion Keystone XL pipeline plan by the end of the year, but would not rule out delaying the decision if necessary.

"We'd like to get it done by the end of the year, but if thoroughness demands a little more time nobody has slammed the door on that," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told a news briefing.