Transcept Pharmaceuticals Inc said a mid-stage trial of its experimental drug for obsessive compulsive disorder did not meet the main goal of showing improvements in treating symptoms better than a placebo.

The company expects to complete the remaining analyses in early 2013 and will decide on the future development of the drug, TO-2061, after further review of the data.

The trial was testing the drug in patients with obsessive compulsive disorder who had not adequately responded to treatment with approved first-line therapies.

