U.S. payments processor TransFirst Holdings Corp filed for an initial public offering on Friday, in its second attempt to go public.

The company, owned by buyout firm Vista Equity Partners, plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "TF".

The filing comes at a time when the slowdown in the U.S. IPO market has forced private equity firms and venture capitalists to take tough pricing choices in raising money for their companies.

KKR & Co LP (KKR.N)-controlled First Data Corp's (FDC.N) IPO - the year's largest - saw a flat debut on Thursday, with shares closing below the offer price.

Since Sept. 1, 11 of 15 IPOs have cut their offer price below their expected range as investors turn risk averse.

Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, which had registered TransFirst Inc for an IPO in July 2014, sold the company to Vista Equity last November.

Vista did not disclose the deal value, but sources had told Reuters that the company was looking to buy TransFirst for as much as $1.5 billion including debt.

In November, TransFirst Inc merged with Tyche Holdings LLC and Tyche Merger Sub Inc and withdrew its IPO plans.

TransFirst said it processed about $42 billion in transactions in 2014, serving about 200,000 merchants.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse are underwriting the IPO.

The company, whose competitors include Heartland Payment Systems Inc HPY.N, Vantiv Inc (VNTV.N) and Global Payments Inc (GPN.N), did not say how many shares it planned to sell or the price.

The filing had a nominal IPO size of $100 million.

