Deere beats profit estimates, raises forecast
U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its fiscal 2017 equipment sales forecast as it expects key farm markets to stabilize this year.
TransGlobe Energy Corp's (TGL.TO) quarterly profit rose more than three times, helped by higher production and oil prices, and the Canadian oil and gas company expects 2012 output to rise by up to 65 percent.
The company expects 2012 production to be 16,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) to 20,000 bopd, up from 12,132 bopd in 2011.
Oct-Dec profit rose to C$30.5 million, or 41 cents a share, from $8.9 million, or 13 cents a share a year ago.
Oil and gas sales, net of royalties, rose 34 percent to $60.6 million.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its fiscal 2017 equipment sales forecast as it expects key farm markets to stabilize this year.
J.M. Smucker Co said full-year sales may fall more than it had previously anticipated as its Folgers coffee and pet snacks businesses face pressure from rising competition and commodity costs.
Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc on Thursday reported lower-than-expected revenue and earnings per share, driving down the stock as much as 5 percent in morning trading.